Rajisha Vijayan Interview: Dhruv was the hardest-working person on set

While Anupama plays Dhruv's pair in the film, Rajisha plays his sister, and the latter points out that there was no place for insecurity between the two actors. "Mari sir gives importance to every character in the film. Be it the men, the women, or the animals, each of them is layered and gets their deserved screen space. He won't have a character just for the sake of it," shares an assured Rajisha, who also heaped praises on both her co-stars. "I am so grateful for an actor like Anupama. It is easy to feel ego, right? She is the pair, and it won't be too much to think why there is another heroine in the mix, especially when I made my Tamil debut as a Mari sir's heroine. Anupama had no such insecurities, and she has become my best friend. I don't have any from the film fraternity, and Anupama has become one simply because she is a gem of a person," says a beaming Rajisha, whose eyes twinkle the moment they meet Anupama's. "We were just cheering for each other at every moment of the filming, and whenever Mari sir gave his okay for a take, it was time for celebration. I want her to do well at every stage, and at times, when Dhruv is involved in some risky stunt, we were all worried," says Anupama, who is quickly interjected by Rajisha, who says, "I am very protective of Dhruv."