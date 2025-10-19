Rajisha Vijayan Interview: Dhruv was the hardest-working person on set

The women in Mari Selvaraj's films are a rare breed. Be it in Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan, Maamannan, or Vaazhai, the women in these films weren't just props, or used for hero elevation, or just existed for a song here and dance there. They are opinionated and fiercely independent, and even if they aren't both, even that is part of the politics that Mari wants to tell. It is beautiful how the women in his films aren't just the hero's pair. They could be a mother, a sister, a random grandma, a colleague, a friend, or even the antagonist's wife, whose silent act of defiance might change the course of the narrative. That's why actor Rajisha Vijayan didn't even ask for the details of her character when Mari asked her if she could be part of his upcoming film, Bison, headlined by Dhruv Vikram. "When Mari sir asked if I would play an important character in Bison, I just trusted him blindly," says Rajisha, who made her Tamil debut with Mari's sophomore film, Karnan, headlined by Dhanush.
Unlike Rajisha, who has previously been part of Mari's universe and understands the working style of the maverick director, actor Anupama Parameshwaran was a new entrant. Although she has been part of Dhanush's Kodi and Ravi Mohan's Siren, Bison was definitely a different beast altogether. "When I walked onto the sets for the first time, I saw Dhruv walking around with a huge bull, and other actors working comfortably in the fields. In fact, when Mari sir wanted a photo shoot, I thought it would be a straightforward experience. However, he asked me to step into the fields and start doing agricultural work in the paddy fields," says Anupama, adding that it was more of a workshop for her than a film set. "We didn't have a separate tutor to teach us aspects of our performance as rural women. It was the villagers who were our teachers. I learnt brick-making, diving into the river to search for clams, etc... In fact, before filming, Rajisha and I spent a week or two with the people to understand the place, their language, their style, etc..."
While Anupama plays Dhruv's pair in the film, Rajisha plays his sister, and the latter points out that there was no place for insecurity between the two actors. "Mari sir gives importance to every character in the film. Be it the men, the women, or the animals, each of them is layered and gets their deserved screen space. He won't have a character just for the sake of it," shares an assured Rajisha, who also heaped praises on both her co-stars. "I am so grateful for an actor like Anupama. It is easy to feel ego, right? She is the pair, and it won't be too much to think why there is another heroine in the mix, especially when I made my Tamil debut as a Mari sir's heroine. Anupama had no such insecurities, and she has become my best friend. I don't have any from the film fraternity, and Anupama has become one simply because she is a gem of a person," says a beaming Rajisha, whose eyes twinkle the moment they meet Anupama's. "We were just cheering for each other at every moment of the filming, and whenever Mari sir gave his okay for a take, it was time for celebration. I want her to do well at every stage, and at times, when Dhruv is involved in some risky stunt, we were all worried," says Anupama, who is quickly interjected by Rajisha, who says, "I am very protective of Dhruv."
Rajisha also touched upon Anupama and her coming from non-filmy families, and addressed the nepotism debate since Dhruv is National Award-winning actor Vikram's son. "Dhruv was never given that consideration, and he never wanted it, either. He was the most hardworking person on set. We don't come from film families, and it is fair to think that things are easier for those who come from such a legacy. I think it constantly weighs on his head," says Rajisha, whose sentiments are mirrored by Anupama, who chimes in, "He works doubly hard to compensate for the tag."
Talking about labels, Rajisha also discusses the tag of Malayalam cinema being the more 'superior' one at this moment. "This is the Indian film industry, and I am not being diplomatic here. I believe art doesn't have divisions of gender, colour, class, caste, etc... Good cinema will travel. Didn't we celebrate a Marathi film like Sairat, or a Bengali film like Charulatha, all over the country?" asks Rajisha, signing off by pointing out that the language the stories are told in isn't a limiting factor. "As an actor, I want to do everything that I can, and the language or the scale will never matter."