Ilaiyaraaja alleges unauthorised use of his music by major companies in petition filed in Madras HC

CHENNAI: Music composer Ilaiyaraaja has accused major music companies and film producers of unauthorisedly exploiting his works for commercial gain, infringing upon his copyright and moral rights.

The submissions were made before Justice N. Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court on Wednesday, when petitions filed by Ilaiyaraaja came up for hearing. The composer has moved the court against Sony Music Entertainment India Pvt. Ltd., Echo Recording Company Pvt. Ltd., and Oriental Records, alleging they have used his music without due authorisation or consent.

Appearing for Ilaiyaraaja, senior counsel S. Prabakaran informed the court that two of the composer’s songs were used without permission in the recently released film Dude, which reportedly earned over Rs 75 crore within three days of release. He further argued that Sony Music had failed to comply with the court’s earlier directive to disclose details of revenue generated through the commercial use of Ilaiyaraaja’s musical works and had not filed its counter-affidavit.

Appearing on behalf of Sony Music, senior counsel Vijay Narayan said the company had filed a transfer petition in the Supreme Court, which has already issued a notice to the music composer. He added that revenue details would be submitted to the court in a sealed cover.

However, Justice Senthilkumar refused to accept the sealed cover, noting that the apex court had already taken cognizance of the matter. Prabakaran also objected to the sealed-cover submission, citing the Supreme Court’s recent criticism of the practice as undermining transparency in judicial proceedings.

The court subsequently adjourned the hearing to November 27 for further proceedings.