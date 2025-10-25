Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah's Mask to release on this date

Actor Kavin is having back-to-back releases this year. With Kiss having already hit theatres earlier in 2025, he will next be seen in Mask. Earlier this Friday, the film's makers revealed that it will release on November 21 in theatres worldwide. Written and directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, the film stars Andrea Jeremiah in the female lead. The cast also includes Ruhani Sharma, Bala Saravanan, VJ Archana Chandhoke, and Charlie.