Kavin-Andrea Jeremiah's Mask to release on this date

Actor Kavin is having back-to-back releases this year. With Kiss having already hit theatres earlier in 2025, he will next be seen in Mask. Earlier this Friday, the film's makers revealed that it will release on November 21 in theatres worldwide. Written and directed by debutant Vikarnan Ashok, the film stars Andrea Jeremiah in the female lead. The cast also includes Ruhani Sharma, Bala Saravanan, VJ Archana Chandhoke, and Charlie.
Andrea is also producing the film under her The Show Must Go On banner alongside Black Madras Films' SP Chockalingam. Vetri Maaran, who serves as a mentor for the film, is also a previous producer for it. The makers announced the release date with a poster featuring Kavin's character on a motorcycle with his arms spread wide and legs crossed, with a pile of cash lying underneath.
Recently, Kavin disclosed that Mask stars him in a role with a much deeper grey shade in comparison with his earlier films Star and Dada. On the technical front, the film has music by GV Prakash, cinematography by RD Rajasekhar, editing by R Ramar, and stunts by Peter Hein and Vicky. ZEE5 has the rights to release the film digitally after its theatrical premiere.
Kavin's upcoming films also include Hi, co-starring Nayanthara and directed by Vishnu Edavan.