Pa Ranjith turns presenter for Semmalar Annam's Mayilaa

A while ago, filmmaker Pa Ranjith shared an update on social media about him coming onboard actor Semmalar Annam's directorial debut Mayilaa as a presenter. The film stars Melodi Dorcas, Shudar Kodi, Geetha Kailasam, and Sathya Maruthani. Saying the film "stunned" him, Ranjith wrote that Semmalar Annam's "simple visualisation of a complex working class woman’s life, powered by performances from Melodi Dorcas, Shudar and the entire cast along with the film’s technical proficiency has made it my absolute honour to be the Presenter of this film."
The film is set to have its world premiere as part of the Bright Future Section of next year's International Film Festival of Rotterdam. "I know she will continue to travel the world and win the hearts of her audience," Ranjith wrote about Semmalar Annam.
Produced by Newton Cinema, Mayilaa is written and directed by Semmalar Annam. The film has cinematography by Vinoth Janakiraman, editing by A Sreekar Prasad, and sound design by Anand Krishnamoorthi. The makers describe it as a dramedy, which explores a "journey of courage, love, and self-liberation" between a mother and daughter. Melodi Dorcas and Shudar play the mother and daughter, respectively. Earlier this Friday, the makers also released a first-look poster for the film, which features Melodi Dorcas's character sitting on a motorcycle and embracing her daughter.