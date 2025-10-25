Pa Ranjith turns presenter for Semmalar Annam's Mayilaa

Produced by Newton Cinema, Mayilaa is written and directed by Semmalar Annam. The film has cinematography by Vinoth Janakiraman, editing by A Sreekar Prasad, and sound design by Anand Krishnamoorthi. The makers describe it as a dramedy, which explores a "journey of courage, love, and self-liberation" between a mother and daughter. Melodi Dorcas and Shudar play the mother and daughter, respectively. Earlier this Friday, the makers also released a first-look poster for the film, which features Melodi Dorcas's character sitting on a motorcycle and embracing her daughter.