Nivas K Prasanna Interview: I had sleepless nights before Bison

Even after a stellar debut in Thegidi (2014) and following it up with a hit like Sethupathi (2016), composer Nivas K Prasanna wasn’t always the name connected to noteworthy musical hits in Tamil cinema. He says, “I had sleepless nights before Bison, and I almost gave up. I used to overthink a lot, but I worked on Bison without thinking of the results, and gave it my all.” And such passionate abandon paid off as the soundtrack is receiving as much praise as the film itself. Nivas says that his collaboration with Mari Selvaraj felt like destiny. “My friends used to tell me I would work well with him. Right before collaborating with Mari sir, I spoke to him on call and expressed my desire to work with him. Soon enough, listening to a couple of my tunes for a recent project, producer Arun Viswa called Mari sir and suggested we work together.” Nivas says it was easy for him to understand the world of Bison because he grew up around Tirunelveli, where Mari Selvaraj hails from. But this does not mean that the collaboration was seamless. “I showed him several tunes, but he was not satisfied,” says Nivas before elaborating on the key phrase that started his journey into the world of Bison. “Mari sir said, ‘There is music running inside my mind and it is your job to figure out what it is’. Until then, I had a lot of preset ideas, but once he said this, I changed my approach. I decided to empty my mind, make it a clay, and let him make a statue out of it,” says Nivas.