Madhavan's GD Naidu look from GDN is here

Actor-filmmaker Krishnakumar Ramakumar, in his sophomore directorial venture, is taking up the responsibility to bring to screen the life of the technical and industrial pioneer GD Naidu. Titled GDN, the film stars Madhavan in the titular role, and the makers have released its first look.
Krishnakumar says that Madhavan's complete changeover as Nambi Narayanan in Rocketry provided the makers with the confidence that he'd be able to pull off the distinct look required for GDN. "Knowing that Maddy sir went through a strenuous process to transform into Nambi Narayanan sir, we knew he would give it all to look like GDN. Madhavan sir is particular about bringing originality to the looks, since it is the first step in effectively communicating the story," says the director.
Confessing to be an admirer of Madhavan's performance and persona, Krishnakumar says that he did have his doubts about the extent to which the actor would go to become the character. "Maddy sir is known for his charm, and his hairstyle, right? Even I am a fan of his wet-hair look in 'Evano Oruvan Vasikkiraan' from Alai Payuthey. His hairstyle is a part of his personality," says the filmmaker, adding, "In Rocketry, he just had to dye his hair white, but in GDN, he had let go of it. But Maddy sir wanted to do it for the story we were telling. That shows his dedication and respect towards the script and GD Naidu sir."
Krishnakumar, who started as an actor, was known for portraying comic roles, and even his big screen directorial debut, Oho Enthan Baby, was a light-hearted film. GDN is clearly a departure from that route. "See, yes, there will be a negligible influence of my personality on my style of filmmaking. But the story will equip me with everything necessary. It is like consuming food. If you have made up your mind to have a dessert or something spicy, you will be mentally prepared. The story of GDN has prepared me likewise."
Unpacking how he generally views a biopic and how to go about fictionalising parts of it, Krishnakumar says there is an underlying emotion to every story, and his job is to facilitate the journey of that emotion. "Take the Gandhi biopic, for instance. Martin Sheen's Vince Walker was fictional. But Walker had to be there to bring out the emotion of the film. That, for me, serves as the yardstick on how much to fictionalise the life of a real personality," he signs off, adding that the production is halfway through and is excited for the rest.
Jayaram, Priyamani, and Yogi Babu star in prominent roles in GDN, which is produced by Varghese Moolan and Vijay Moolan under the banner of Varghese Moolan Pictures in association with Mediamax Productions and Tricolour Films, owned by Madhavan and Sarita Madhavan.