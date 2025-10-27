Madhavan's GD Naidu look from GDN is here

Confessing to be an admirer of Madhavan's performance and persona, Krishnakumar says that he did have his doubts about the extent to which the actor would go to become the character. "Maddy sir is known for his charm, and his hairstyle, right? Even I am a fan of his wet-hair look in 'Evano Oruvan Vasikkiraan' from Alai Payuthey. His hairstyle is a part of his personality," says the filmmaker, adding, "In Rocketry, he just had to dye his hair white, but in GDN, he had let go of it. But Maddy sir wanted to do it for the story we were telling. That shows his dedication and respect towards the script and GD Naidu sir."