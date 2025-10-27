Arya says Sarpatta Parambarai 2 will go on floors next year

Actor Arya, who was last seen in a full-fledged role in Venkatesh's Saindhav, is currently busy filming for Pa Ranjith's Vettuvam. In a recent interview with Little Talks, the actor shared small details about his ongoing shoot and the potential commencement of the Sarpatta Parambarai sequel.
He said, "My current look is for the Ranjith sir directorial, Vettuvam. The shoot is going really well. We are filming the climax now. The shoot for Sarpatta Parambarai 2 will commence next year, after we finish production for Vettuvam."
Vettuvam's cast also includes Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalaiyarasan, Mime Gopi, Guru Somasundaram, Shabeer Kallarakkal, John Vijay, Sai Dheena, Anand Saami, Harish Uthaman, Lizzy, Lingesh, Prem Kumar, Kavitha Bharathi, Arjun, Santha Kumar, Melody, Manisha, Nimmy, Raphael, Vikram, Naveen, and Prakash. Santhosh Narayanan Chenthilkumar and Franklin Jacob are credited as its co-writer and dialogue writer, respectively.
According to reports, Vettuvam follows a gangster at a village who surrenders to the law enforcement to evade his foes, only to discover that the system of imprisonment is worse. The film has been at the centre of certain hot debates, including one concerning the tragic passing of its stunt performer, Mohan Raj, during production. The first-look poster of the film was released three years back at the Cannes Film Festival. It is backed by Pa Ranjith's Neelam Productions and Learn & Teach Productions.
Meanwhile, Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2 was announced back in March 2023. In a recent interview, Pa Ranjith said that the film has been on hold for two years as Vettuvam took more time than anticipated. On the nature of the film, he further said, "I can't reveal if it is a sequel or a prequel. But the era of the film is interesting. I am planning to make it a political drama. Having said that, the story will also have the elements that people loved in the first part, such as the boxing scenes and other characterisations."
Directed by Pa Ranjith, Sarpatta Parambarai was a period sports film that was released directly on the Prime Video OTT platform in 2021. The first instalment revolved around a clash between two boxing clans, Idiyappa Parambarai and Sarpatta Parambarai. Set in North Chennai, the film reflects on the legacy of boxing culture and its politics.
Pa Ranjith last helmed Vikram's Thangalaan. Arya has Mr X and Ananthan Kaadu in the pipeline.