Arya says Sarpatta Parambarai 2 will go on floors next year

Meanwhile, Sarpatta Parambarai Round 2 was announced back in March 2023. In a recent interview, Pa Ranjith said that the film has been on hold for two years as Vettuvam took more time than anticipated. On the nature of the film, he further said, "I can't reveal if it is a sequel or a prequel. But the era of the film is interesting. I am planning to make it a political drama. Having said that, the story will also have the elements that people loved in the first part, such as the boxing scenes and other characterisations."