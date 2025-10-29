Emphasis on showing off production values in big budget pan-Indian films now: RGV

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who is looking forward to the rerelease of his Tamil debut Siva and its Hindi version Shiva in theatres next month, says a lot of pan-Indian films today are opting for visual spectacles instead of focusing on compelling storytelling.

The Hyderabad-born filmmaker said his 1989 debut, starring Nagarjuna as a college fresher who gets caught in the nexus between local goons, politicians and a corrupt student leader, has stood the test of time as it treated its protagonist as an ordinary person.

"My problem with the so-called big budget and Pan-India films is that it puts the entire thing in showing off production values, rather than creating a believability in the atmosphere for the story to be effective. I feel they are going in the wrong direction. They want to impress you with locations, sets and all kinds of stunts," Varma told PTI in an interview.

Citing the example of a popular scene in the movie Siva, Varma said people still remember the moment Nagarjuna's character breaks a cycle chain to fight the goons in the streets.

According to him, the hero was just an ordinary man thrust into extraordinary circumstances.

"If you look at the mass masala films, the hero comes in with huge background music, slow motion, elevation shots and all that, he's already a hero from frame one. Then what is the point of his story? You already know he's going to beat up hundred people, he is not a vulnerable guy."