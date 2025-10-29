Vishnu Vishal: Aamir Khan's confidence in Aaryan encouraged me

In a time when every second film is billed as a pan-Indian project, Vishnu Vishal is clear that he isn't interested in riding that trend, just for the sake of it. "I am not a fan of mounting a project bringing in talents from different industries and labelling it as a pan-Indian film," he says, adding that a content's acceptability alone makes a film pan-Indian and not otherwise. "Also, the films that have a pan-Indian appeal are usually actioners or divine stories, and I am not presently in a zone to do such movies. I am in no hurry to be a part of such projects, and for now, my films getting recognition in a particular region is enough to make me happy," says the actor.



However, he feels bitter-sweet about turning producer since it came out of compulsion, and a consequence of producers not valuing his time. "I was not happy that my time was taken for granted. It stymied my film journey," says Vishnu Vishal, who believes that producing his own films gives him freedom and clarity in his career. "This decision is also liberating because I can now plan my films according to my discretion. I feel sure-footed now because my career is in my own hands, and I don't have to leave it up to chance."



Vishnu also points out that it is only in recent times that he felt assured enough to think of a solid career in cinema. "I am 41. Only in recent times have I started to believe that I will have a long innings in cinema," he shares. Talking about how he is going to chart this fture, Vishnu Vishal understands that it is important he knows what works for him, and what doesn't. "I always look for the emotion and intentions of a character. I am consciously avoiding getting typecast. I am not open to doing action films now, but I might turn into an action hero eventually. But I am not actively pursuing it. See, I did one Ratsasan, and suddenly I became a 'thriller hero.'"