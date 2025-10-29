NEEK-fame Pavish's joins hands with debut director for his next

Actor Pavish, who made his debut with Dhanush's second directorial Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam earlier this year, has signed a new film. Directed by debutant Magesh Rajendran, the yet-to-be-titled film introduces Naga Durga, a popular YouTube content creator. Apart from Tamil, she is also set to make her debut in Telugu cinema soon.
The film was launched by veteran director Kasthuri Raja, while Selvaraghavan clapped the board, signalling the film's beginning of production. Billed as a "breezy romantic entertainer," the film will reportedly blend tradition and modernity, while resonating with both Gen Z and family audiences. Further cast details have been kept under wraps.
Magesh Rajendran has previously assisted director Lakshman in films like Bogan (2017) and Bhoomi (2021).
On the technical crew, the film has cinematography by PG Muthaiah, editing by NB Srikanth and art direction by Magendran. According to the makers, the film's musical score is set to feature the launch of new musical talents as music directors.
The upcoming film is backed by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, who recently released GV Prakash's Blackmail. The film is presented by Dinesh Raj, in association with Creative Entertainers & Distributors. It is co-produced by G Dhananjheyan.
Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) was also a romantic drama which featured young artists in the lead including Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Rabiya Khatoon and Ramya Ranganathan. The film also starred Sarath Kumar in a key role. The film received mixed responses upon release.