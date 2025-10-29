VJ Siddhu's Dayangaram begins with a pooja ceremony

When the film was launched, producer Ishari Ganesh, in a statement, called Siddhu a "natural entertainer and a promising new filmmaker" and said that he is always keen on introducing new talents to the industry, hoping Siddhu too will join the list of his successful launches, such as Pradeep Ranganathan and RJ Balaji. Recounting his journey as something filled with "hustle, self-doubt and countless late nights", Siddhu said it feels like a dream. About Dayangaram, Siddhu shared, "It's me; it’s my fun, my youth, my livelihood, my life."