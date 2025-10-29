VJ Siddhu's Dayangaram begins with a pooja ceremony

YouTuber VJ Siddhu's Dayangaram conducted a pooja ceremony with the film's cast and crew on Monday. The film not only stars VJ Siddhu in the lead but also marks his directorial debut. While the pooja ceremony marks the first step for the film, some reports suggest that the film is set to begin rolling only next month. The makers are yet to announce the commencement of the shoot officially.
While the cast details are kept under wraps, Natty Nataraj is seen in the pooja ceremony along with Siddhu, piquing speculations about his role in the film. Also present at the ceremony are Dragon director Ashwath Marimuthu and actors Ilavarasu, Harshath Khan, and Nithin Sathya, among others. Siddhu played a supporting role in Ashwath Marimuthu's Dragon as Pradeep Ranganathan's friend.
Ishari Ganesh is producing the film under the Vels Film International banner. More details regarding the film's plot, cast, crew, and release are expected to be announced soon. Previously, the producer revealed that the film will be based on VJ Siddhu's life story.
When the film was launched, producer Ishari Ganesh, in a statement, called Siddhu a "natural entertainer and a promising new filmmaker" and said that he is always keen on introducing new talents to the industry, hoping Siddhu too will join the list of his successful launches, such as Pradeep Ranganathan and RJ Balaji. Recounting his journey as something filled with "hustle, self-doubt and countless late nights", Siddhu said it feels like a dream. About Dayangaram, Siddhu shared, "It's me; it’s my fun, my youth, my livelihood, my life."