Rio Raj: Aan Paavam Pollathathu will start conversations in families

Tamil cinema of 2025 has spoken about a lot of themes, but the most recurring one is empathy, especially for the male breadwinner of an average household. From Kudumbasthan to Tourist Family and Madras Matinee, each film brings to light the various hoops that men pass through to survive in a chaotic world and ensure their family thrives despite everything else. When Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, the leads of Aan Paavam Pollathathu were asked in what way the Aan (men) were paavam (innocent), Rio shares, "Family members look up to the men to find a way to satisfy their wants and needs, but when it comes to the men's wants and needs, nobody asks them what they want." While Rio points out that men might not have that many needs, and all they are looking for is reassurance that someone cares about them, Malavika has a balanced counterargument. "Not all men are innocent. But in a house where a man is innocent, the woman can be the problem. In a house where the woman is innocent, the man can be the problem."