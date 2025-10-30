Rio Raj: Aan Paavam Pollathathu will start conversations in families

Tamil cinema of 2025 has spoken about a lot of themes, but the most recurring one is empathy, especially for the male breadwinner of an average household. From Kudumbasthan to Tourist Family and Madras Matinee, each film brings to light the various hoops that men pass through to survive in a chaotic world and ensure their family thrives despite everything else. When Rio Raj and Malavika Manoj, the leads of Aan Paavam Pollathathu were asked in what way the Aan (men) were paavam (innocent), Rio shares, "Family members look up to the men to find a way to satisfy their wants and needs, but when it comes to the men's wants and needs, nobody asks them what they want." While Rio points out that men might not have that many needs, and all they are looking for is reassurance that someone cares about them, Malavika has a balanced counterargument. "Not all men are innocent. But in a house where a man is innocent, the woman can be the problem. In a house where the woman is innocent, the man can be the problem."
Directed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, Aan Paavam Pollathathu follows the story of the life of a couple trying to get legally separated after the honeymoon phase of the marriage ends. "As far as I can see, women still face a lot of problems," reiterates Malavika. Agreeing with her, Raj explains, "There are a lot of people who speak about the problems faced by women, but when a man tries to share his issues, he is, more often than not, shut down by people who say, 'You are a man, why are you ranting?' In a sense, Aan Paavam Pollathathu is a rant, albeit on a lighter note, about the problems faced by men."
Another common topic spoken of in films of 2025 is the troubles that a newly married couple face. Pandiraaj's Thalaivan Thalaivii was one such film. "When we saw the trailer, we thought of Aan Paavam Pollathathu as an urban version of Thalaivan Thalaivii," shares Rio, who was also worried if there were even more similarities between both films. "Only when I saw Thalaivan Thalaivii did I feel relieved. Aan Paavam Pollathathu has a completely different thing to say."
Even if Thalaivan Thalaivii's similarities might have been just a coincidence, one cannot help but ask about the more obvious similarity with a film that released 40 years ago. Actor-filmmaker Pandiarajan's Aan Paavam (1985) continues to be a much-loved film, and Rio admits that he is a huge fan of the rooted comedy in the cult classic. "I also like the film for its focus on the ensemble, and not just the leads," says Rio, who shares that the same treatment is extended to Aan Paavam Pollathathu, too. "The father of Malavika's character has less screen time, but what he has to say is important, and it is something that the audiences will remember. Even Jenson Dhivakar's character, a lawyer, has an interesting origin, and the way his character meets the protagonist will be quite intriguing."
This is her first Tamil film after Joe (2023), which once again starred Rio alongside her. Up next, she will be seen in Bro Code, alongside Ravi Mohan, SJ Suryah, and Arjun Ashokan. While it is clear that she is choosy with her films, Malavika lets us in on the process of her giving the green light to a film. "I don't actively look out for any negatives in the script. I read the script, focus on my character, and I decide if I can pull off the character."
Even as the film gets ready to hit the screens on Friday, Aan Paavam Pollathathu's trailer has already created spirited conversations around the theme and the issues of an average man. "What we have shown in the trailer is certainly not the full picture. But it will certainly start a conversation within a family, and within a couple, and if that happens, it is a success for the film," signs off Rio.