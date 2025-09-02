Sherief Interview: Gandhi Kannadi was written for Rajinikanth

Filmmaker Sherief, who made his debut with Vaibhav's Ranam, is teaming up with KPY Bala for his sophomore project, Gandhi Kannadi. The filmmaker assures that the film will bring out Bala as a performer and take the 'comedian' image out of the picture. Elaborating on why he didn't want to cash in on Bala's comical on-screen image, Sherief says it is his duty as a director to present something new and fresh that is worth the money people pay for the ticket. "If I need to write a character for Bala based on his KPY credentials, there is already a TV channel and an OTT platform doing that. I don't want to take that easy route."