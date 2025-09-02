Balaji Venugopal’s Kumaara Sambavam gets release date

On Saturday, the makers of Balaji Venugopal’s sophomore directorial, Kumaara Sambavam, announced that the film will hit theatres on September 12. Pandian Stores-fame Kumaran Thangarajan is in the lead role in the upcoming film.
Actor-turned-filmmaker Balaji made his directorial debut with the Yogi Babu-starrer Lucky Man. Apart from Kumaran, Kumaara Sambavam also stars Kumaravel, Balasaravanan, GM Kumar, Vinod Sagar, and Livingston, among others.
Shedding light on the genre of the upcoming film, Balaji previously revealed to CE, "Just like , this is also a feel-good film, with an extra dose of comedy. I have attempted to revive the dramedy genre with this film, as the genre is seldom being explored in Tamil cinema these days."
Kumaara Sambavam's technical crew comprises music composer Achu Rajamani, cinematographer Jagadeesh, editor Madhan, and production designer Vasu. The film is produced by KJ Ganesh of Venus Infotainment, who previously backed Yaathisai.