Tamil

Balaji Venugopal’s Kumaara Sambavam gets release date

Starring Kumaran Thangarajan in the lead role, Kumaara Sambavam marks Balaji Venugopal’s sophomore directorial after Lucky Man
Balaji Venugopal’s Kumaara Sambavam gets release date
Poster of Kumaara Sambavam
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

On Saturday, the makers of Balaji Venugopal’s sophomore directorial, Kumaara Sambavam, announced that the film will hit theatres on September 12. Pandian Stores-fame Kumaran Thangarajan is in the lead role in the upcoming film.

Actor-turned-filmmaker Balaji made his directorial debut with the Yogi Babu-starrer Lucky Man. Apart from Kumaran, Kumaara Sambavam also stars Kumaravel, Balasaravanan, GM Kumar, Vinod Sagar, and Livingston, among others.

Motion poster of Balaji Venugopal’s Kumaara Sambavam out

Shedding light on the genre of the upcoming film, Balaji previously revealed to CE, "Just like Lucky Man, this is also a feel-good film, with an extra dose of comedy. I have attempted to revive the dramedy genre with this film, as the genre is seldom being explored in Tamil cinema these days."

Balaji Venugopal-Kumaran Thangarajan film titled Kumaara Sambavam

Kumaara Sambavam's technical crew comprises music composer Achu Rajamani, cinematographer Jagadeesh, editor Madhan, and production designer Vasu. The film is produced by KJ Ganesh of Venus Infotainment, who previously backed Yaathisai.

The film will release alongside GV Prakash's Blackmail, Atharvaa's Thanal, and Arjun Das' Bomb.

Balaji Venugopal
Kumaran Thangarajan
Kumaara Sambavam

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com