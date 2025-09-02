M Rajesh, Jiiva and Yuvan Shankar Raja to reunite for a film 16 years after Siva Manasula Sakthi

More details about the film’s extended cast, crew, plot and genre are to be announced soon by the makers. Siva Manasula Sakthi hit theatres in 2009 and also starred Anuya Bhagwat in the lead role, with Santhanam, Urvashi and Sathyan appearing in supporting roles. A rom-com, the film tells the story of Siva and Sakthi, who lie to each other about their occupations. On finding the truth, they decide to seek revenge but end up developing feelings in the process.