M Rajesh, Jiiva and Yuvan Shankar Raja to reunite for a film 16 years after Siva Manasula Sakthi

On Sunday, Jiiva took to his official X handle to announce his 47th film. The actor is all set to reunite with his Siva Manasula Sakthi director, M Rajesh, for a new film. The film will have music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja also reuniting with the lead actor and filmmaker.
The upcoming film will be backed by Maalik Streams. Sharing a video, Jiiva wrote on X, “16 years, an iconic trio, and another timeless film. On this special U1 day, @malikstreams happily announces their next mega project featuring @jiivaofficial. Directed by @rajeshmdirector & music by @thisisysr.” (sic) The announcement was made on the occasion of Yuvan Shankar Raja’s birthday.
More details about the film’s extended cast, crew, plot and genre are to be announced soon by the makers. Siva Manasula Sakthi hit theatres in 2009 and also starred Anuya Bhagwat in the lead role, with Santhanam, Urvashi and Sathyan appearing in supporting roles. A rom-com, the film tells the story of Siva and Sakthi, who lie to each other about their occupations. On finding the truth, they decide to seek revenge but end up developing feelings in the process.
The film initially received mixed reviews but went on to become a box office hit, achieving cult status over time. Its soundtrack, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, was widely acclaimed. The film was later remade in Telugu as Siva Manasulo Sruthi in 2012.
M Rajesh last helmed Ravi Mohan’s Brother in 2024. Siva Manasula Sakthi marked the filmmaker’s directorial debut, following which he went on to make films like Boss Engira Bhaskaran, Oru Kal Oru Kannadi, All in All Azhagu Raja, and more. The filmmaker also made his OTT debut with a segment in the Sony LIV anthology, Victim, and another JioHotstar series titled MY3.
Jiiva, on the other hand, was last seen in Aghathiyaa. For his 46th film, Jiiva recently reunited with Black director KG Balasubramani. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s most recent releases are Maareesan and Mr Zoo Keeper. Some films in his pipeline include Ram’s Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, Adhirshtasaali starring Madhavan, and STR 50 directed by Desingh Periyasamy.