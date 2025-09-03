Maargan-fame Ajay Dhishan to headline Pookie produced by Vijay Antony

On Tuesday, the 18th production venture of actor and music composer Vijay Antony's home banner, Vijay Antony Film Corporation, was announced. Titled Pookie, the film's lead is Ajay Dhishan, who made his debut with Vijay Antony's Maargan. Ajay Dhishan is Vijay Antony’s nephew.
The upcoming film is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual which is helmed by Ganesh Chandra. Pookie also stars Dhanusha as the female lead. The film is currently in production and is slated to hit theatres in 2026. Vijay Antony's wife, Fatima Vijay Antony, is the producer of the upcoming flick. More details about the film's extended cast, crew and plot are awaited.
In Vijay Antony's Maargan, a crime thriller featuring a serial killer, Ajay Dhishan is initially suspected to be the criminal. However, his character Tamilarivu's swimming and astral projection help crack the case and nab the criminal. The film, helmed by Leo John Paul, hit theatres in June and opened to largely positive reviews.
Vijay Antony Film Corporation has previously backed films such as Naan, Salim, India Pakistan, Pichaikkaran, Saithan, Annadurai, Kaali, Thimirupudichavan, Romeo, and Maargan, among others. On the work front, Vijay Antony awaits the release of Shakthi Thirumagan, which is slated for release on September 19. He is also filming for Joshua Sethuraman's Lawyer, starring alongside Raveena Tandon.