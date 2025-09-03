Vishnu Vishal-Aishwarya Lekshmi's Gatta Kusthi 2 goes on floors

After officially announcing the film on Monday, Gatta Kusthi 2, led by Vishnu Vishal and Aishwarya Lekshmi, went on floors with a formal pooja.
The film, backed by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Films International, has the returning cast of Karunas, Munishkanth, and Kaali Venkat.
Though the plotline is under wraps, the Chella Ayyavu film is expected to unfold some years after both the leads become parents and the challenges they face subsequently.
Gatta Kusthi 2's technical crew comprises cinematographer KM Bhaskaran, music composer Sean Roldan, editor Barath Vikraman, and art director S Jayachandran.
Meanwhile, Vishnu Vishal, who was last seen in an extended cameo in his brother's acting debut Oho Enthan Baby, is awaiting the release of his action film Aaryan, directed by Praveen K, set to hit screens on October 31. He also has Irandu Vaanam, with his Ratsasan collaborator Ram Kumar, and Mohandas in different stages of production.
Aishwarya Lekshmi, on the other hand, has had two releases this year (Maaman and Thug Life). She has Aasha (Malayalam) and SYG - Sambarala Yeti Gattu (Telugu).