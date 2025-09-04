Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin join hands for a new film

Mysskin, on the other hand, played a key role in Pradeep Ranganathan's hit comedy-drama Dragon earlier this year. He recently had a small role in Oho Enthan Baby and will be seen in I'm Game starring Dulquer Salmaan in his 40th film, directed by Nahas Hidayath of RDX fame. His next directorial Pisaasu 2 is facing delay for release, while Train, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi is in its post production.