Keerthy Suresh and Mysskin join hands for a new film

Keerthy Suresh and actor-director Mysskin are set to collaborate on a new film. Directed by Praveen S Vijaay, the yet-to-be-titled film is billed as an "intense courtroom drama."
Sharing the first poster for the film, the makers wrote, "The verdict is uncertain, but the twists are guaranteed."
Details regarding the plot and rest of the cast members have been kept under wraps. The upcoming film will have music composed by Sam CS.
The rest of technical team has cinematography by Aru Vincent, editing by Prasanna GK and art direction by Kuzhithurai Ravees. The film is backed by Vedikkaranpatti S Sakthivel and Umesh Kumar Bansal and co-produced by Akshay Kejriwal and Vivek Chandar M. Vinoth CJ serves as the creative producer while Zee Studios and Drumsticks Productions are presenting the film.
Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the Telugu film Uppu Kappurambu, which was directly released on Prime Video. Up next she has Revolver Rita, directed by JK Chandru which is awaiting a release date.
Mysskin, on the other hand, played a key role in Pradeep Ranganathan's hit comedy-drama Dragon earlier this year. He recently had a small role in Oho Enthan Baby and will be seen in I'm Game starring Dulquer Salmaan in his 40th film, directed by Nahas Hidayath of RDX fame. His next directorial Pisaasu 2 is facing delay for release, while Train, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi is in its post production.