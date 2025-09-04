Anushka Shetty on Ghaati: 'Post-Baahubali, I've become even more mindful about my selections'

Superstar. This is a tag that is often given to many actors through the years, across generations, and in various industries. We have seen this label precede some of the biggest names of Indian cinema. It is a simple yet coveted tag that has seen many an actor give it their all and more to have it associated with them, and then some actors are just bestowed with it even if they are not pining for it. One such actor is Anuskha Shetty, and fittingly, her upcoming release, Ghaati, is about a woman who inadvertently travels down a path that makes her a legend. “It is the roles that we played that make us who we are today. People might call me a star or see me as a celebrity, but I strongly believe that it is because of the roles I played on screen. From Super to Vikramarkudu to Arundhati to Rudramadevi, and Baahubali… People remember these roles, and that’s what makes me what I am today,” says Anushka, who doesn’t try to downplay her superstar status, but neither does she allow it to keep her down.
Anushka, this is your 20th year in the industry, and you are nearing the 50-film mark. Do you still have nerves before the release?
I have nerves in the first week of the shoot. It feels like the first day of school. I don’t know how to deal with it, either. Generally, it gets better after a week. Similarly, I am petrified before and after the release, too. I thought it would have gotten better over the years, but I still have it.
Ghaati takes you to real and unexplored locations along the Andhra-Odisha border. Was it liberating to be back on the sets after a while?
I really missed shooting in live locations. You can’t beat those superior visuals at all. I was amazed by the beauty of our country and how all of it was still untouched. I got to taste local cuisine, and if not for Ghaati, we wouldn’t even have gone to these places, right? We also worked with a lot of locals, who played junior actors in the film.
Did they know they were working with a superstar like you?
There was a language barrier, but I feel our equation was much beyond that. It was nice to be kind to each other just as humans, rather than it happening because I was a celebrity. But it was very nice to see all these people who are so untouched by all the glitz. They wouldn't hesitate for a second to reach out to help you with anything. We never spoke the same language, and yet, it was clear that their actions came from a place of love.
It didn’t come because you were a star…
Exactly, and wasn’t that how we all started? It’s nice to still be able to feel that love…
Be it Saroja from Vedam (Vaanam) or Sheela from Ghaati, director Krish seems to have a penchant for casting you in fascinating roles…
As an actor, you're always greedy to play all kinds of characters. But Krish gives me characters that I never envisioned playing. When he narrated Ghaati to me, this is something that I never thought would come my way. He's always pushing me beyond what I believe I can do.
But what pushes you to do such films…
The story has to excite me. It is not about the film being women-centric or having a male or female protagonist. I consciously look at the scope a film offers me. Post-Baahubali, which was a lifetime opportunity, I have become even more mindful about my selections.
Is that why there is a delay between your films? Like, you want to ensure that everything you do lives up to the image that you have about that film in your head?
It’s even simpler. I have to like the story and enjoy the process of filming. As years have passed, I've understood how I would want to take my work forward. See, if I’m spending 6 months to a year on a project, it’s one year of my life that I can never get back. So, I just want to take things slow. But, for instance, I shot for Ghaati and the Malayalam film, Kathanar, simultaneously. But yeah, if something interesting comes up, I don't mind shooting for two films together, but not more than that, for sure.
But these delays also result in all kinds of rumours being floated around. Does having a low profile on social media protect you from all this?
I believe everyone has the right to talk. There are a lot of good things being spoken about, and of course, a lot of bad things and stuff that you would not like to hear. Even before I got into movies, I've been a very private person. I am not active on social media because I don’t understand it. I don't know what to keep saying every day. Honestly, my life is very simple and boring. Of course, I have a lot to say about my work, but that’s about it.
But yeah, I do wish we could all just be a bit more humane to each other. The next generation is glued to social media. There are students, young kids, who are growing up with a lot of pressure. Couldn’t we all be atleast 70% mindful of what we put out there? There are a lot of conversations about mental health, right? But it starts with the smallest of things. Wouldn’t it be easier to help each other out on a microscopic level before allowing it to snowball into something worse?
See, it’s okay to say anything on social media, and it can’t be controlled. But I wish we would take a step back, give it a thought, and then say what we are saying.
Does this sense of empathy help you become a better actor?
Being vulnerable, being empathetic, all of those emotions are a requirement for an actor because the more you delve deeper into yourself, you discover avenues to delve deeper into a character. Also, I do try to protect my vulnerability and my emotions because having control over these aspects is the best thing an actor can have. Also, I am a director’s actor, and I try as much as possible to go on sets like a blank slate. And if I can fill it with what is needed at that moment, I can bring in more to my performance. That’s my way of working.
When it comes to Ghaati, there have also been conversations about you not doing on-ground promotions. But this is an Anushka film, a Krish film, a Vikram Prabhu film… Isn’t that promotion enough in today’s times?
Over the years, I have seen a lot change in cinema. Everything has been changing. We also undergo a lot of changes in our personal lives, right?
In the first 17 years of my career, I've always been out there promoting my films. Even now, when I am not actively out there, I am still doing my interviews over phone conversations. I am doing everything to the best of my capacity. Also, this is something that I am feeling at this moment. When I feel like coming out, I would definitely do it. But yeah, I really have to thank my producers and my directors for respecting that choice, and of course, my fans who have stuck with me through these 20 years.
You do have a loyal fandom who stands by your highs, lows, breaks, gaps, and everything. They just love to celebrate you…
Their love is unconditional, Avinash. I've not been able to wrap my head around how people can be so unconditional with their love. I feel they have fuelled my passion to move ahead in my career and to choose different kinds of scripts. They have been appreciative and supportive throughout my journey. Whatever confidence I have in my career has come from them. It would be a big lie if I said anything otherwise. And, I would genuinely like to take this opportunity to thank all of them from the bottom of my heart.
That’s why I give my 100 percent for every single film I do. There might be better actors who would just need to give their 10 percent to do a better job than me, but I have to wake up every single day and go and give my 100 percent. It’s what I can do for an audience that supports my choices. They are not paying small money to see my films, right? I have to give my best, but of course, my best might not result in the right film at times. But it boils down to whether I was honest with my work, and I work towards it sincerely… every single time.