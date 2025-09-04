Anushka Shetty on Ghaati: 'Post-Baahubali, I've become even more mindful about my selections'

Superstar. This is a tag that is often given to many actors through the years, across generations, and in various industries. We have seen this label precede some of the biggest names of Indian cinema. It is a simple yet coveted tag that has seen many an actor give it their all and more to have it associated with them, and then some actors are just bestowed with it even if they are not pining for it. One such actor is Anuskha Shetty, and fittingly, her upcoming release, Ghaati, is about a woman who inadvertently travels down a path that makes her a legend. “It is the roles that we played that make us who we are today. People might call me a star or see me as a celebrity, but I strongly believe that it is because of the roles I played on screen. From Super to Vikramarkudu to Arundhati to Rudramadevi, and Baahubali… People remember these roles, and that’s what makes me what I am today,” says Anushka, who doesn’t try to downplay her superstar status, but neither does she allow it to keep her down.