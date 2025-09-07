Coolie OTT release date out: When and where to watch the Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj actioner

Rajinikanth's latest action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is all set to arrive on OTT sooner than expected. The film, starring an ensemble cast consisting of Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, and Shruti Haasan, is all set for release on Prime Video on September 11, less than a month after it hit theatres worldwide.
Coolie hit theatres on August 14 and was received with mixed reviews from fans and critics. While it broke records, earning over Rs 65 crore in India and 150 crore worldwide on its opening day, which gave both Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj their career-best openings, the film's collections slowed down over the next few weeks, only reviving by a few crores over the weekends. According to Sacnilk.com, Coolie had earned Rs 281.45 crore in 20 days with its gross collection across states crossing Rs 333.35 crore.
The constant dip in revenue in India and overseas was attributed to its poor word-of-mouth and critical response.
Our CE review of the film read, "Coolie had all the ingredients in place, too, and nope, this is not about the cameos from stars of other languages. It had a simple premise, powered by a compelling, even if hurried, flashback, characters ranging from the zany to the stoic filling up the screen, and decent twists. And yet, for all its highs, lows, and everything in between, Coolie, which aimed for the most super of all stars, ends up being a film that soars high only to crash land with a bang and a half."
The story of Coolie revolves around Deva (Rajinikanth), a former coolie union leader investigates the death of his friend Rajasekar (Sathyaraj) which leads him to a crime syndicate around heart trafficking.
Coolie, which has cameo appearances by Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan, has music by Anirudh, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan and editing by Philomin Raj.