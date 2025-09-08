Kamal Haasan confirms his reunion with Rajinikanth

After reports speculating that actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth will reunite for a project after over four decades, Kamal has confirmed that the project is indeed in the works.

In a recent award function, Kamal Haasan said that the project is in the works.

He said, "This may surprise many in the business circle. But Rajinikanth is my friend, and this collaboration is long overdue. It was we who decided not to collaborate, as we had to share one biscuit, and then we demanded that the audience give us a biscuit each. Now we have come again to share one biscuit. It is for the audience to decide after watching if it is a 'Tharamaana Sambavam'".

Though the reports also suggested that their film will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is yet to be confirmed.