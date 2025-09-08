Sivakarthikeyan Interview: I can't do a full-fledged comedy now

Since he is also a producer, Sivakarthikeyan is no stranger to number-crunching. The magic number that Tamil cinema is now hankering over is Rs 1000 crore. He believes that a film cannot be approached purely in terms of hard numbers. "Like I said before, we did not think about the number Amaran would make while working on it. You cannot make a film like that. Apart from the quality of a film, there are other factors to consider, such as ticket pricing. I am not in favour of increasing the ticket prices, but if we charged as much as in Bengaluru or Mumbai, then Jailer would have easily crossed Rs 800 crores, if not Rs 1000 crores. So, our films need more penetration in the Northern markets to reach that number. The problem with that is that we usually sign four-week deals with OTT platforms after release. In cities like Mumbai, the multiplexes will screen your film provided the film has its OTT premiere only eight weeks after the theatrical release. If not for this conundrum, Amaran would have received a much wider reach in the Northern regions," he adds, elaborating that it would be wishful thinking to assume that one star and one big film is the solution. "It is not so easy to be pulled off by a single person. But I believe Tamil cinema is getting there, and the elusive Rs 1000 crore accomplishment would be achieved in a couple of years."



Several Tamil films that were expected to breach the magical four-digit number failed, either because they lacked the storytelling quality or because it was not pan-Indian. Sivakarthikeyan opines that a film cannot be made pan-Indian, and the stakeholders of a film need to play the waiting game to see if their movie is gaining acceptance across languages. "Pan-Indian films cannot be made. The acceptability of the content alone can make a movie pan-Indian." He agrees, despite hoping Madharaasi's content would be palatable to all regions, that things could go either way. "The film has dealt with an issue that is universal, and hopefully, it is relatable to all parts of India."