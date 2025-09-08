Selvaraghavan's next with Dennis Manjunath titled Manithan Deivamagalam

Selvaraghavan's next film as an actor, with director Dennis Manjunath, has been titled Manithan Deivamagalam. The first-look poster was unveiled by the director-turned-actor's brother, Dhanush. Sharing the poster, Dhanush wrote, "When dreams meet despair, and resilience rises from pain… a story rooted in the soil begins. Unveiling the title & first look of Selvaraghavan's #ManithanDeivamagalam. (sic)
The film's first-look poster features a bloodied Selvaraghavan in handcuffs at the police station. Manithan Deivamagalam, which went on floors in Salem earlier this year after a formal pooja ceremony, and officially wrapped production in the month of August.
As per a press note, the film's plot reads, "Set in a village and embraced by nature and peace, a devastating tragedy unsettles its harmony and draws the protagonist into its turmoil; in his quest to save his people, the choice he makes transforms him into the deity of the land, inspiring the film’s evocative title."
The film features Kushee Ravi, best known for her role in the Kannada romantic drama Dia, in a key role. The supporting cast includes YG Mahendran, Mime Gopi, Kousalya, Sathish, Deepak, Hema, Lirthika, and N Jothi Kannan.
Backed by Vijaya Sathish under the Vyom Entertainments banner, the project marks Dennis Manjunath’s third directorial after Trip (2021) and Thookudurai (2023). The technical team comprises cinematographer Ravi Varma K, editor Deepak S, and music composer A K Prriyan.
Meanwhile, on the directorial front, Selvaraghavan is currently working on. Ravi Krishna, who led the original alongside Sonia Aggarwal, will reprise his role and will be joined by Anaswara Rajan in the sequel. The star-studded cast also features Jayaram, along with Suman Shetty and Sudha, who are also returning to play their roles as Lakshmi Narayanan (Suman Shetty) and Kadhir's mother, respectively. Details about the film’s plot and release date are yet to be disclosed.