Bomb Director Vishal Venkat: This is a story that happens in every corner of the world

Apart from Arjun, Kaali Venkat is also experimenting with his character Kathiravan, in Bomb. He plays the dead man, whose continuous flatulence, leads to antics that make up Bomb’s story. When asked about the experience of playing a corpse in the film, the actor says, “The director didn’t have to explain any scene to me at all because all I had to do was just sit on a chair and keep still, even as chaos reigned around me. And I persevered because only then would I be paid.” But the film didn’t corner Kaali into being still for its entirety. The trailer for the film hinted at Kathiravan expressing his strong opinions (in front of a group of bulls) before dying. “The only shortcoming I had, while working on this film, was that I couldn’t improvise,” shares Kaali Venkat, who goes on to say, “Even then this was a role unlike anything I had done before. I felt playing Kathiravan was very important to me as an actor”