Kumaran Thangarajan: Kumaara Sambavam will weave lighter moments with a deep message

After spending years as a television actor and having done minor roles in films, Kumaran Thangarajan is set to make his feature debut as a lead in Balaji Venugopal's Kumaara Sambavam, which is releasing on September 12. He made an emotional speech during the film's pre-release interview that conveyed how serious he is about his acting career, and how that stage was the result of a determined 16-year journey. "I don't have to be defensive about my singular focus on my career. I share this dream with my father, who gave his all to bring me here," Kumaran begins on a firm note.



Describing his father as a loyal MGR fan, Kumaran says that the former wanted to follow his matinee idol's footsteps but couldn't, and he was inspired to carry that dream. "I always wanted to do films. But that doesn't mean I was half-hearted while being part of dance shows and TV serials. I took all the assignments as preparation for doing films."



There is a general sense of condescension towards TV serials, as they were once seen as the last refuge for an actor whose film opportunities grow thin. However, there are several examples of TV talents making it big on the silver screen. Kumaran, too, firmly hopes he will be one such find and says the movie transition did not cause a dissonance. "Truth be told, TV serials gave me a transition shock and not the other way round. It is because even before coming to TV, I was doing minor and single dialogue characters in films. I never leave the sets once my shot is done. I observe a lot. Though I am not a part of the process, I keenly notice everything that happens on the sets."