Kumaran Thangarajan: Kumaara Sambavam will weave lighter moments with a deep message

After spending years as a television actor and having done minor roles in films, Kumaran Thangarajan is set to make his feature debut as a lead in Balaji Venugopal's Kumaara Sambavam, which is releasing on September 12. He made an emotional speech during the film's pre-release interview that conveyed how serious he is about his acting career, and how that stage was the result of a determined 16-year journey. "I don't have to be defensive about my singular focus on my career. I share this dream with my father, who gave his all to bring me here," Kumaran begins on a firm note.
Describing his father as a loyal MGR fan, Kumaran says that the former wanted to follow his matinee idol's footsteps but couldn't, and he was inspired to carry that dream. "I always wanted to do films. But that doesn't mean I was half-hearted while being part of dance shows and TV serials. I took all the assignments as preparation for doing films."
There is a general sense of condescension towards TV serials, as they were once seen as the last refuge for an actor whose film opportunities grow thin. However, there are several examples of TV talents making it big on the silver screen. Kumaran, too, firmly hopes he will be one such find and says the movie transition did not cause a dissonance. "Truth be told, TV serials gave me a transition shock and not the other way round. It is because even before coming to TV, I was doing minor and single dialogue characters in films. I never leave the sets once my shot is done. I observe a lot. Though I am not a part of the process, I keenly notice everything that happens on the sets."
Kumaran says Balaji Venugopal's directorial debut, Lucky Man, with Yogi Babu, got him equally excited for Kumaara Sambavam. "I love how Balaji sir has an eye for the intricate human emotions. The father-child dynamics in Lucky Man were my favourite. Kumaara Sambavam will carry a similar tonality. The film will weave lighter moments with a deep message that urges us to notice the small signs our near ones display and why empathy is an important quality to have," says Kumaran, as he promises that the film will be a proper theatrical treat with something for every section of the audience.
Having figured out what he wanted to do over a decade and a half ago, Kumaran now says he is in his wait-and-watch phase. "I don't have a plan as such for how to take my career forward. But in a way, this is an advantage as I can freely exercise my acting muscle in 3-4 movies to assess my strengths and weaknesses, and how the audiences perceive me. After that, I think I will get a clear picture," he signs off.
Releasing this Friday, Kumaara Sambavam also stars Payal Radhakrishna, GM Kumar, Elango Kumaravel, Bala Saravanan, Vinoth Sagar, and Livingston in crucial roles.