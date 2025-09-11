Natty-Arun Pandian's Right gets a release date

The film, which stars Arun Pandian in a pivotal role, also has Akshara Reddy and Roshan Subash in supporting roles. The star cast of the film is rounded by Adhithya Shivak, Yuvina Parthavi, Vinothini, Roshan, Moonar Ramesh, Thangadurai, Udhay Mahesh, and Muthuraman. While the plot details have not been revealed, a mysterious individual gains control of the police station where the protagonist works. It remains to be seen why and how the police station gets trapped.