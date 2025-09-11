Natty-Arun Pandian's Right gets a release date

We had earlier reported that actor-cinematographer Natty AKA Natarajan Subramanian will headline Subramanian Rameshkumar's Right.
The latest update from the filmmakers is that the film will be released in theatres on September 26.
The film, which stars Arun Pandian in a pivotal role, also has Akshara Reddy and Roshan Subash in supporting roles. The star cast of the film is rounded by Adhithya Shivak, Yuvina Parthavi, Vinothini, Roshan, Moonar Ramesh, Thangadurai, Udhay Mahesh, and Muthuraman. While the plot details have not been revealed, a mysterious individual gains control of the police station where the protagonist works. It remains to be seen why and how the police station gets trapped.
Last seen in this year's Seesaw and Niram Marum Ulagil, Natty has a big-ticket release, Karuppu, starring Suriya and directed by RJ Balaji. Meanwhile, Arun Pandian starred in and produced Akkenam, which was headlined by his daughter Keerthi Pandian.
On the technical team, Right has music by Guna Balasubramanian, cinematography by M Padmesh, and editing by Nagooran Ramachandran. The film is backed by Thirumal Lakshmanan and T Siyamala, with Francis Markus serving as the executive producer.