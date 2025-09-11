Pichaikkaran duo Vijay Antony and director Sasi’s sophomore titled Nooru Saami

It is to be noted that the film's title, Nooru Saami, is taken from the eponymous song from Pichaikkaran. The upcoming film will also star Swasika, Lijomol Jose and Vijay Antony's nephew Ajay Dhishan in important roles. TV actor Sakthi and Kavya Anil are also a part of the film's cast. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.