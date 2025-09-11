Tamil

Pichaikkaran duo Vijay Antony and director Sasi’s sophomore titled Nooru Saami

Nooru Saami, which reunites Vijay Antony and Sasi 9 years after Pichaikkaran, also stars Swasika and Lijomol Jose in lead roles
Pichaikkaran duo Vijay Antony and director Sasi’s sophomore titled Nooru Saami
Vijay Antony (L) and Sasi (R)
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
2 min read

We had previously reported that Vijay Antony is all set to reunite with director Sasi, 9 years after Pichaikkaran. On Wednesday, the makers announced that the film is titled Nooru Saami. The film is backed by Fatima Vijay Antony and Vijay Antony under their Vijay Antony Film Corporation banner.

It is to be noted that the film's title, Nooru Saami, is taken from the eponymous song from Pichaikkaran. The upcoming film will also star Swasika, Lijomol Jose and Vijay Antony's nephew Ajay Dhishan in important roles. TV actor Sakthi and Kavya Anil are also a part of the film's cast. The film is slated to hit theatres on May 1, 2026.

On the technical front, Balaji Sriram will compose the tunes for this film, while Darshan Kirlosh will crank the camera and Kannan Balu will handle editing.

Vijay Antony and Sasi's Pichaikkaran, which hit theatres in 2016, opened to both critical acclaim and commercial success. The film was remade in Odia as Baby, in Marathi as Bhikari, and in Kannada as Amma I Love You. A sequel for the film was produced, directed, edited and headlined by Vijay Antony. Titled Pichaikkaran 2, the film, featuring Vijay Antony in dual roles, was released in theatres in 2023.

Pichaikkaran duo Sasi and Vijay Antony reunite for the new film

Meanwhile, Sasi last helmed 2019's Sivappu Manjal Pachai starring Siddharth and GV Prakash in the lead roles. He also has Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, announced a few years ago, yet to see the light of day. The film was announced with Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani in lead roles.

Vijay Antony, last seen in Maargan, is gearing up for the release of Shakthi Thirumagan, which is slated for September 19. He also has Lawyer, helmed by Joshua Sethuraman, Valli Mayil, Agni Siragugal and Khakhee awaiting release. Meanwhile, on the production front, he is bankrolling Ajay Dhishan's Pookie.

Vijay Antony: I have no plans to enter politics
Vijay Antony
Pichaikkaran
Sasi
Nooru Saami

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com