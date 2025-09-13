Syam Pushkaran on boards Kamal Haasan-Anbariv's KH 237

Malayalam screenwriter Syam Pushkaran has joined the team of KH 237, starring Kamal Haasan in the lead, directed by the stunt choreographer duo Anbariv.
Making his debut in Aashiq Abu's Salt N'Pepper, Syam's popular writing credits include Iyobinte Pusthakam (2014), Maheshinte Prathikaaram (2016), Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum (2017), Kumbalangi Nights (2019), Joji (2021), and Rifle Club (2024). Having worked on seven of his 14 writing projects with Aashiq Abu, the two are frequent collaborators.
Known for their high-octane action sequences, the twin brothers Anbariv were announced to make their directorial debut starring Kamal Haasan early last year. The stunt brothers have worked with the actors Vikram and Thug Life, and were praised for the action set pieces in the films.
Kamal Haasan, who was recently elected as one of the six Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu, had a lone release this year with Thug Life. At the same time, the future of the third installment of the Indian franchise hangs in the balance owing to the negative reviews garnered by Indian 2, which was released in 2024.