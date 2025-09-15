Vijay Antony Interview: Planning for the long haul is futile

A milestone film is always special for an actor, and we have often seen actors wanting to go the 'next level' in their career with these films. A content Vijay Antony, however, has a completely different viewpoint. "I don't plan for the long haul. I think it is futile, and it complicates things. If you want to make sambar, it is enough if it is tasty. If you think of making the world's best sambar and then turn on the stove, you will definitely mess it up. That is how I view life and films. I am okay with it not being the best. If it excites me, and if I want to make that story into a film, I will take it up. I don't have long-term plans. You will understand the kind of liberation it gives when you grow older," he weighs in.



He not just carries this philosophy in picking movies, but also in learning and equipping himself enough to guarantee survival in the industry. Vijay Antony says he is satisfied with how much he knows as an actor, producer, and music composer, and doesn't feel the need to accumulate more knowledge to go places. "Honestly, I still do not know what a synopsis is. I don't want to learn how to gauge a film's quality through a synopsis. I prefer having the entire narration. It's old school, but it still has utility. Similarly, in music, I believe I have a grasp of how to create commercial music. I feel that is enough for me. In my opinion, knowledge and its absence are subjective. Mozart cannot compose five songs for a Tamil film. Does he lack musicality?"