Parthiban's next directorial titled Naan Thaan CM

Actor-director Parthiban is all set delve into politics for his next film titled Naan Thaan CM. Written and helmed by Parthiban himself, the film will see him playing a man named Singaravelan who is contesting for the Chief Minister position in the state.
Revealing the first look poster and quirky caption for the film, he said, "It is a democratic right that anyone can stand in an election. I am also standing. It is your duty to make me sit (elect me). The first signature I will put after sitting in the Chief Minister’s chair is that no one else should sit in that seat after me!"
While it is confirmed to be a political film, it is not yet known if it would take the action or satirical route. Further details regarding the plot and extended cast are yet to be announced. The tagline 'from '26 onwards hints at the film releasing next year. Naan Thaan CM is backed by Parthiban's Bioscope Film Framers.
Parthiban last directed Teenz, which was released last year. The film starred himself along with 13 teenagers in lead roles. His previous directorials Otha Seruppu Size 7 (2019) and Iravin Nizhal (2022) were critically acclaimed. While both the films entered the Asia and India Book of Records, the latter won the award for Best Female Playback Singer for Shreya Ghoshal at the 69th National Film Awards.
As an actor, he was last seen in Samuthirakani's Thiru Manickam and is awaiting the release of Dhanush's Idli Kadai.