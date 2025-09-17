Rajinikanth says director for his film with Kamal Haasan is yet to be finalised

On Wednesday, Rajinikanth confirmed his collaboration with Kamal Haasan while addressing the press at the Chennai airport. When asked about their reunion, the veteran actor confirmed that the two are eager to collaborate. Rajinikanth is currently on the way Coimbatore from Chennai for shooting.

He said, "I am doing a film for Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies with Kamal Haasan. However, the director for the film, the storyline, and our characters are yet to be finalised. I hope this film materialises, but it all depends upon the story and the director."

Previously, Kamal Haasan confirmed their collaboration at a public event. "This may surprise many in the business circle. But Rajinikanth is my friend, and this collaboration is long overdue. It was we who decided not to collaborate, as we had to share one biscuit, and then we demanded that the audience give us a biscuit each. Now we have come again to share one biscuit. It is for the audience to decide after watching if it is a 'Tharamaana Sambavam'," he said.

When reports initially emerged, it was speculated that Lokesh Kanagaraj would helm the film. However, that is yet to be confirmed by the makers.

If Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan collaborate on this upcoming film, then they will be joining hands after 46 years. They last starred together in IV Sasi’s 1979 film, Alavuddinum Athbutha Vilakkum. While Kamal Haasan starred as Alavuddin, the protagonist, Rajinikanth played the antagonist, Kamaruddin. The film also starred Jayabharathi and Sripriya in prominent roles.

Kamal Haasan, last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Thug Life, currently has KH237 with Anbariv and Indian 3 in the pipeline. Rajinikanth, last seen in Coolie, is filming for Nelson’s Jailer 2.