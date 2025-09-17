Siddhartha Shankar Interview: I wish to emulate Kamal Haasan and Dhanush

In stark contrast, he took on a lighter role in Param Sundari, which marked his Hindi debut. Siddhartha disagrees that shuttling between industries will reduce the chances of an actor getting noticed by a particular audience. "Now, all the industries are converging, and the Indian film industry is coming together to make films. Actors like Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi are a part of multiple industries. Honestly, in the current scenario, I don't think focusing on just one industry will take you to the next level," says the actor, who also understands that such convergence, when it misses the train of authenticity, receives instant backlash. "Every culture should be portrayed with authenticity. But with Param Sundari, the negativity got more traction. There are always two sides to a coin. The film was also equally praised for bringing cultures together," points out Siddhartha.



Apart from being open to switching between industries, Siddhartha is also clear about wanting to play dynamic and different roles. "I would never want to be a safe actor. Earlier, I jumped into the deep end of cinema before learning to swim. My roles in Saithan and Sathya were an experiment. As an actor, my job is to primarily tell interesting stories to people. That doesn't mean I am not aware of what the mainstream audience expect out of today's films," says Siddhartha, who reveals his inspiration behind wanting to walk the thin line between experiments and mainstream films. "Kamal sir and Dhanush sir have been successful in this balancing act. I hope my attempts to emulate this balance will also be successful," he signs off.