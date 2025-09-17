Sid Sriram Interview: I don't buy into my own hype

Sid Sriram loves to interact, so much so that his verbosity translates to musical melodies that have entertained audiences for 12 years since his debut with the AR Rahman number, 'Adiye'. And before he knew it, he was singing over 40 songs a year, with 2019 being the busiest of them all. That year also saw the debut of his independent album, Entropy. Soon, things took an unexpected and dramatic change. With that, the singer-composer underwent a tough journey to acclimatise himself with a word that he rarely experienced in his life—silence. "I was constantly on the move, composing for Vaanam Kottattum, performing, with plans of a world tour in 2020, and more. I didn't realise it at the time, but I was running on a near-empty tank," he shares. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it gave him the time and silence to go on a journey of self-introspection and reflection. "I really enjoyed the acclaim and the attention, but I'd wake up with thoughts of 'What am I doing?' That made me return to my Carnatic music roots, and I practiced without any particular reason because we didn't know if and when we were going to perform again. This was liberating and made me fall back in love with the art," he reveals.



Sid firmly believes in utilising the gift of music that he has been given, honing it and listening to his inner creative voice that guides him. "For me, music is a direct extension of self. As I was trying to understand who I am, and making sense of my place in the world, my music reflected that same journey," he elaborates. Over the years, Sid's music has been influenced by his Carnatic heart, and the R&B soul. "After immersing myself in all these forms, I started wondering what would happen if these co-existed or were in conversation with each other. It was only when I was studying at Berklee in 2008 that I started experimenting with these ideas," he says, comparing it to the idea of "throwing sonic paint on the wall". What that resulted in was his albums Entropy, Siddharth, and the recent single 'Sol.'