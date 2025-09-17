Tharshan-Gautham Vasudev Menon's GodsJilla goes on floors

Actor Tharshan and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon are all set to star in GodsJilla, billed to be a new age fantasy rom-com. The film, helmed by Mohan Guruselva, went on floors with a formal pooja on Monday, marking the birthday of Tharshan.
GodsJilla also stars Alisha Mirani as the female lead, with Robo Shankar, KPY Vinoth, Black Pandi, PGS, and more forming the supporting cast.
As per a press note, the film reinvents the romantic comedy genre by infusing mythology, fantasy, humour, and heartfelt romance. It follows a young man's journey from heartbreak to self-discovery and redemption, sparked by a divine intervention that rekindles his faith in love.
On the technical front, GodsJilla will feature cinematography by Shivraj, editing by Arvindh B Ananth, and music composed by Karthik Harsha. The film is presented by Dinesh Raj of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd and co-produced by G Dhananjayan of Creative Entertainers & Distributors and PGS Productions.
Meanwhile, Gautham Menon was last seen in Bazooka in Malayalam and Devil's Double Next Level in Tamil. On the acting front, he has Jana Nayagan coming up in Tamil, Varahaam in the pipeline in Malayalam, and Euphoria in Telugu. As a director, he last helmed Dominic and the Ladies' Purse, starring Mammootty. Tharshan, on the other hand, is fresh off the success of Surrender, helmed by Gowthaman Ganapathy.