Kanna Ravi's Veduvan to stream in October

Streaming platform Zee5 has announced its new web series Veduvan, starring Kanna Ravi in the lead, on Tuesday. The series will begin streaming on October 10.
An official release from the streamer reads that Veduvan is the latest addition to its pursuit of telling "bold, rooted, and culturally resonant stories". This series, in particular, is expected to explore "layered human emotions, moral dilemmas, and the personal cost of duty".
Calling it an opportunity for him to step outside his comfort zone, Kanna Ravi said, "Veduvan is a project that spoke to me the moment I heard the narration. It’s not just a story about one man’s journey but an exploration of choices, consequences, and the fine line between right and wrong."
The actor was last seen in Rajinikanth's Coolie.
The series, written and directed by Pavan, also stars Sanjeev Venkat, Sravnitha Srikanth, Aishwarya Raghupathi, Vinusha Devi, Lavanya, Rekha Nair, Parvathy, and Jeeva Ravi in prominent roles.
Veduvan is backed by Sreenidhi Sagar of Rise East Entertainment company. Cinematographer Srinivaasan Devaraj, editor S Surajkavee, and art director Srisasikumar K are a part of the series' technical crew.