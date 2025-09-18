Actor Robo Shankar passes away at 46

Actor Robo Shankar has passed away at the age of 46. The actor fainted on the set of a newly launched project, on Monday. He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, where, after preliminary tests, his liver and kidney were found to have severe damage. He passed away at 08:30 pm on September 18.

The actor was afflicted with jaundice, two years back, for which he underwent significant treatment. His drastic weight loss as a result of the treatment caused significant concern among fans.

The prefix 'Robo' was given to him, due to his performances of robot dances. The comedian rose to fame with Kalakka Povadhu Yaaru, a reality TV Show that showcased standup comedians. His initial roles in films like Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara and Vaayai Moodi Pesavum led to his breakthrough in Maari (2015), where he starred alongside Dhanush in the role of Sanikizhamai.

He went on to star in films like Singam 3, Velaikkaran, Kalakalappu 2, Maari 2, Iravin Nizhal, and Singapore Saloon. His last film role was in the recently released Sotta Sotta Nenaiyuthu.

He was survived by his wife Priyanka, daughter Indraja, and one grandson. Indraja is also an actor, who is known for her role in the Vijay-starrer Bigil.

His last rites will be conducted at his house at Valasarvakkam, Chennai.