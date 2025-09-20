Prabu Solomon: Kumki 2 will take children on an adventure

The Tamil film industry has seen numerous trends over the past decade, with filmmakers often incorporating popular elements, at varying levels, to meet market demands. However, Prabu Solomon has consistently focused on telling the stories he is passionate about, steadfast in his vision. He is returning with Kumki 2 to tell such a story. "Aside from the title, Kumki 2 has nothing in common with Kumki. There is no romantic track or conflict. Kumki 2 will primarily cater to the children," Prabu Solomon says, adding, "Kumki 2 will tell the story of the growth of a baby elephant and its emotional bond with its mahout. The film only deals with their relationship and companionship."



Prabu Solomon's films cannot be discussed without the contribution of D Imman's music. This time around, he is teaming up with his Sembi collaborator Nivas K Prasanna, who he says has understood his working style. "I went for a new composer as I knew the soundings Imman can give, and this film demanded something different. The film does not have situations that I can have better use for Imman," he remarks, adding that it is important to have honest conversations with the music composer. "I narrated the story to Nivas and fully briefed him on the kind of soundscape I required for the film. Frequent collaborator or not, being open about your expectations will prevent a lot of confusion."



One of the Tamil cinema trends that has fallen out of favour is the five-song routine. And Prabu is in no mood to follow this trend either. "People are not tired of having five songs in a film. Filmmakers should spend more time writing convincing situations. The hyper-violent films that we usually make these days make it difficult to have too many songs. According to me, it is not because of the market," a displeased Prabu comments that excessive violence in films is concerning, and that is also a reason for him to make light-hearted films. "I feel we are not respecting children and childhood enough. Kids these days no longer draw a river and a mountain; instead, they draw characters with guns. That is very much reflective on how we as a society are not drawing a line on what children need to consume and what not to. Kumki 2 will take children on an adventure that often unfolds inside their heads."