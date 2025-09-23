Natty: Arun Pandian is like a film school professor

Buttressing his previous point, Natty says this has actually given him more time to listen to good scripts and launch emerging talents like Subramanian Rameshkumar, who was introduced by Natty as an assistant director and has also worked with Arun Pandian as an associate. "Right is produced by Subramanian's childhood friends, who believed in the project. Being a part of films for years, I may have agreed to do the film with the one-liner: What happens if the police station, which is supposed to safeguard the public, is itself in danger. But for them to be willing to invest takes courage. Right's success will provide an impetus not just for upcoming directors but also for emerging producers," adds Natty as he urges fans to support their film, with Arun Pandian, who is also a producer, making a comparison between the production scene of the 80s and the present. "Back then, to make a film, you just needed to squirrel away a little from your savings. Now, you may fall short even if you have pledged all your assets. Also, the filmmakers struggle to find a middle ground between making a film to cater to the dwindling attention span of the audience and to satiate their creative urges. We are at an important juncture to make the good films work. Right is one such film," Arun Pandian signs off.