Rio Raj's Aan Paavam Pollathathu gets a release date

We had earlier reported that actor Rio Raj will pair up with Malavika Manoj for the second time after Joe, in Aan Paavam Pollathathu. The latest update is that the film is all set to hit the theatres on October 31. Helmed by Kalaiarasan Thangavel, Aan Paavam Pollathathu is bankrolled by Drumsticks Production.
The teaser glimpse was earlier released during the intermission of Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie.
The previously released romantic song 'Jodi Porutham' has both leads enjoying the honeymoon phase of marriage. According to the makers, the film will explore the complexities of a marriage after the honeymoon phase and how a modern-day couple navigates these complexities. Apart from Rio and Malavika, the film also features Sheela Rajkumar, Jenson Dhivakar, and RJ Vigneshkanth in pivotal roles. With story, screenplay, and dialogue by Sivakumar Murugesan, the film has music by Siddhu Kumar, cinematography by Madhesh Manickam, and editing by Varun KG.
