Gautham Ram Karthik signs new film, first look poster unveiled

Gautham Ram Karthik is signing back-to-back films. The actor, who is currently working on his upcoming sci-fi film Root and another film with Dhina Raghavan, has signed his next. Written and directed by debutant Chinnasamy Ponnaiah, the untitled film has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja.
A first look poster was released by the makers of the film on Monday which showed a man raising his blood-soaked spear up in the air, possibly as a symbol of revolting, while villages burn in the backdrop, filling the air with thick-black smoke. While the film hits at being a period action film, the makers are yet to confirm the same.
Speaking to Cinema Express, the director reveals that the upcoming film has actors Abhirami and Ananthika Sanilkumar in prominent roles. "We have started filming today at Kulasekarapuram, near Sattur, and we have erected a massive set costing Rs 40 lakh for the same," he shares. Filming will also take place in Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Theni, Pollachi, and Kashmir.
The film is backed by Kannan Ravi under his banner Kannan Ravi Group. It is co-produced by Deepak Ravi. Further details regarding the rest of the cast, plot and technical crew are yet to be revealed by the makers.
Meanwhile, Root had completed second schedule of shooting recently. Directed by Sooriyaprathap S, who has previously worked as an associate director on Rajinikanth's Kochadaiiyaan, the film also stars Aparshakti Khurana in his Tamil debut along with Bhavya Trikha of Joe-fame. Veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran also plays a pivotal role.
His film with debutant Dhina Raghavan is yet to get a title. He had previously worked as an associate director with director Raju Murugan. In an earlier interview with Cinema Express, the director had mentioned that he will be seen playing a party worker in the film. "It will discuss the lives of people in a locality in South Chennai and the local politics surrounding the area and would be on the lines of Joker and Mandela," he shared.