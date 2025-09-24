Tamil

SJ Suryah, Sai Pallavi, Vikram Prabhu, music composer Anirudh among Kalaimamani awardees

Playback singer KJ Yesudas has been chosen for the MS Subbulakshmi Award; and Muthukannammal will be honoured with the Balasaraswathi Award.
L to R: Actors SJ Suryah, Sai Pallavi, Vikram Prabhu and music composer Anirudh.
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced the Kalaimamani Awards for the years 2021, 2022, and 2023. Chief Minister MK Stalin will present the awards at a function to be held next month in Chennai.

The state government also announced national-level awardees: Professor N Murugesa Pandian will receive the Bharathiyar Award; playback singer KJ Yesudas has been chosen for the MS Subbulakshmi Award; and Muthukannammal will be honoured with the Balasaraswathi Award.

The Kalaimamani awardees will receive a gold medal and a shield, while the national-level awardees will be presented with Rs one lakh and a gold medal.

For the year 2021, the Kalaimamani awardees include writer K Thirunavukkarasu, poet Nellai Jayantha, actors SJ Suryah and Sai Pallavi, and film director N Lingusamy. Writer Santhakumari Sivakadatcham and actor Vikram Prabhu were selected for the award in 2022.

The 2023 awardees include actors K Manikandan and M George Marian, music composer Anirudh, and playback singer Swetha Mohan.

