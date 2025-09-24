Draupathi 2 wraps filming

We had reported early this year that filmmaker Mohan G will reunite with his frequent collaborator Richard Rishi for Draupathi 2. The latest update from the filmmakers is that production has finished, with a release scheduled for this December.
Sharing the shoot experience on his social media handle, Mohan said that the five months of his crew's hard work will ensure an enthralling experience for the audience. The film's production commenced in Mumbai and was completed in Ariyalur.
Though the title is inspired by the director's 2020 film Draupathi, the film is not expected to be a direct sequel but a period action drama centred around the 14th-century Hoysala dynasty. While Rakshana Indusudan plays the female lead, Natti Natraj plays a significant role. The film also features YG Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vel Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan.
The Tamil-Telugu bilingual is produced by Chola Shakkaravarthi of Netaji Productions, in association with GM Film Corporation.
Mohan G is writing the dialogues of Draupathi 2 along with writer Padma Chandrasekhar. Composer Ghibran Vaibodha, cinematographer Philip R Sundar, editor Devaraj, stunt choreographer Action Santosh, and art director Kamalnathan round out the rest of the technical crew.