Kishore's next titled Mellisai

Actor Kishore, who was last seen in Kaliyugam, will next star in director G Dhirav's Mellisai. Dhirav made his directorial debut in Veppam Kulir Mazhai (2024) and late last year, his sophomore Dopamine @2.22 was released.
With Subatra Robert, known for her roles in Pariyerum Perumal, Jai Bhim, and Bommai Nayagi, as the female lead, the film's ensemble cast includes George Mariyan, Harish Uthaman, Jaswant Manikandan, Dhananya, Proactive Prabakar, Kannan Bharati, and others.
The makers say that the film will take place in two parallel timelines centred around the bond between a father and daughter, promising "a deeply emotional and poetic" experience. The film is also expected to revolve around the themes of love, ambition, failure, and success.
Mellisai boasts a technical team, with Shankar Rangarajan composing the music and Devaraj Pugazhendi handling cinematography. Dhirav, like in his previous films, will also be penning the lyrics in the movie. He is also producing the film under the Hashtag FDFS banner.
Kishore had a busy year in several languages so far, with Salman Khan-Murugadoss' Sikandar (Hindi), Mohanlal-Prithviraj's L2: Empuraan (Malayalam), and Sagar Kumar's Anamadheya Ashok Kumar (Kannada).