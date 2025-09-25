Natty's comedy entertainer Kambi Kadna Kadhai locks Diwali release date

Actor Natty's upcoming film Kambi Kadna Kadhai, starring a host of comedy actors has locked its release date for the festive occasion of Diwali. Directed by Rajanathan Periyasamy, the comedy entertainer has screenplay, dialogues by Tha Muruganantham. He is also part of the direction team.
Natty seems to be playing a famous spiritual guru in the film whom many people follow. The film also stars actors Singampuli, Chaams, Kothandan, Mukesh Ravi, Sairadhi, Karthick Kannan, Shalini Sahoo, Aishwarya, and Karate Karrthi, among others. Plot details have been kept under wraps.
On the technical team, Kambi Kadna Kadhai has cinematography by MRM Jaisuresh, editing by SN Fazil and music by Satizsh Selvam and art direction by Siva Yoga. The film is backed by Uthraa Productions and is presented by Mangatha Movies.
Kambi Kadna Kadhai hits theatres on October 17.
Natty, who was last seen in Niram Marum Ulagil, also has Right, slated to release on September 26 where he stars alongside Arun Pandian.