Rajinikanth confirms release date for Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2

Actor Rajinikanth, who was filming the second schedule of Nelson Dilipkumar's highly anticipated Jailer 2 in Palakkad and Coimbatore for the last one week, returned to Chennai on Wednesday. Greeting reporters and addressing the film's latest developments, Rajinikanth said noted that the action entertainer's shooting is progressing swiftly.
During the same time, when a reporter probed about the film's release date, he said that it would hit screens on June 12 next year. He also congratulated Mohanlal for winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 71st National Film Awards and expressed his happiness on the actor winning the prestigious honour.
A sequel to the 2023 film Jailer, Jailer 2 sees the return of Nelson as the director. Rajinikanth will be seen reprising his role of ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, alongside Ramya Krishnan, who portrayed the role of his wife in the first film. , who made a cameo appearance in the first film, confirmed being a part of the sequel as well. It is yet to be confirmed whether Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, who also had powerful cameos in the film, will be back for the second instalment.
Interestingly, the stellar ensemble is expected to get more star-studded in the sequel, with names like , Suraj Venjaramoodu, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty speculated to be part of the cast. Additionally, Malayalam actor Anna Raajan, best known for her breakthrough role in Lijo Jose Pellissery's Angamaly Diaries (2017), announced that she is a part of the upcoming Rajinikanth vehicle.
Backed by Kalanithi Maran's Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 will have music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and editing by R Nirmal. Plot details, along with the actors part of the extended cast are yet to be announced by the makers.