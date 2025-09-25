Rajinikanth confirms release date for Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2

A sequel to the 2023 film Jailer, Jailer 2 sees the return of Nelson as the director. Rajinikanth will be seen reprising his role of ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian, alongside Ramya Krishnan, who portrayed the role of his wife in the first film. Shivarajkumar , who made a cameo appearance in the first film, confirmed being a part of the sequel as well. It is yet to be confirmed whether Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff, who also had powerful cameos in the film, will be back for the second instalment.