Ajith Kumar racing team secures pole position at 24H Creventic series in Barcelona

Actor Ajith Kumar’s racing team is currently preparing in Barcelona for the prestigious 24-hour Creventic Series in Spain. Reports confirm that the team, comprising Ajith, Ralph Poppelaars, Huub van Eijndhoven, Cameron Mcleod, and Gregory Servais, has secured pole position in the qualifying round, placing them at the top of the grid. With this momentum, the team is intensifying its efforts to clinch victory in the main race. Fans are eagerly awaiting the actor’s performance on the track. Ajith Kumar Racing by Red Ant has topped the list in position 1 with a fastest lap of 1:45.453.

In a nervous interview after qualifying Ajith said, "It is a culmination of our dreams. Thanks to all the members of our team. Keeping my fingers crossed that we have a good weekend. I need this weekend to go well for us as it will matter a lot for us back home in India. It'll do a world of difference for Motorsports in India. I am lot more confident back in the car in this circuit. Looking forward for the next season as well. Thanks to all my fans and people back home watching this and supporting us."

Ajith was last seen in Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly. The film also starred Trisha, Arjun Das, Sunil, Prabhu, Prasanna, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Jackie Shroff, Shine Tom Chacko, Tinnu Anand, BS Avinash and Raghu Ram.

While reports indicate that he will once again reunite with Adhik Ravichandran for his next, his 2004 action film Attahasam is set for a re-release in theatres on on October 31.