From the kitchens of K-town

A tense scene, enemies on the prowl, the police are drugged and subjugated, and there is just one convict to rely on. And what does he do in that crucial moment? He sits down to have a steaming hot plate of biriyani. In one of the most iconic scenes in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s filmography, we are introduced to the calm and collected demeanour of Dilli by showing him sitting down to fill his tummy. Nothing, not even a threat to his life, will stop the man from getting his hands on biriyani for who knows how long. Can we really blame him? We most definitely cannot, and that’s the moment we relate to the convict and attach ourselves to him.