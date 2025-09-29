Diya Suriya's directorial debut Leading Light sets Oscar qualifying run in USA

With the 13 minute runtime, Leading Light will possibly aim for contention in the category of Best Documentary Short at the Oscars ceremony of 2026. Previous winners in the category are Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, who won the Oscar in 2022, for the The Elephant Whisperers. The film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, follows a couple's relationship with an elephant, in the Mudumalai National Park.