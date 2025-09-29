Diya Suriya's directorial debut Leading Light sets Oscar qualifying run in USA

Diya Suriya, who is the daughter of actors Suriya and Jyothika, will make her directorial debut with the docu-drama, Leading Light. The docu-drama is set for an Oscar qualifying run at the Regency Theatre at Los Angeles, California, USA, from September 26 to October 2.
The docu-drama, which has a runtime of 13 minutes, will highlight the role of women gaffers in Bollywood. In a film set, the gaffer works closely with the Director of Photography to determine the lighting of a frame. Leading Light features Hetall Deddhia, Priyanka Singh, and Leena Gangurde who share their experiences of working in male-dominated spaces.
With the 13 minute runtime, Leading Light will possibly aim for contention in the category of Best Documentary Short at the Oscars ceremony of 2026. Previous winners in the category are Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga, who won the Oscar in 2022, for the The Elephant Whisperers. The film, which is currently streaming on Netflix, follows a couple's relationship with an elephant, in the Mudumalai National Park.
The latest release from the production house was Karthik Subburaj's Retro, which was released on May 1. With Suriya and Pooja Hegde in the lead, the film followed the story of Pari's (Suriya) relationship with Rukmini, in the face of gangsters, cult, and an unpredictable father.