Sasikumar joins hands with Yaathisai director Dharani Rasendran for his next

On the occasion of actor Sasikumar's birthday on Sunday, the makers have announced that the actor will be joining hands with Yaathisai director Dharani Rasendran for his next. With the title yet to be revealed, the film also stars Bhavani Sre, Seyon, Samuthirakani, Kishore and Sshivada in the upcoming film.
Along with the announcement, the makers also announced a first-look poster featuring Sasikumar as a soldier. The upcoming film is backed by J Kamalakannan under his JK Film International banner. The film's technical crew includes cinematographer R Sethumurugavel Jeganathan, editor Mahendran Ganesan and music composer Chakravarthy. 70 per cent of the film's shoot has been completed.
As per a press note, director Dharani said, "We are delighted that actor Sasikumar has agreed to act in our story. In this story set against the backdrop of the British era, he plays an officer with the Indian National Army. The action sequences will be an interesting part of this film. I couldn't imagine anyone other than Sasikumar sir playing this role. Sasikumar has enhanced the character and the film to such an extent with his performance. It was a surprise to us that after the success of Tourist Family, he immediately agreed to the story of this film."
More details about the film's plot, genre, and release date are awaited.
Dharani Rasendran's directorial debut, Yaathisai, is a historical fiction action adventure, released in 2023. In lead roles, the film featured an ensemble of up-and-coming actors like Shakthi Mithran, Seyon Rajalakshmi, Samar and Vaidhegi Amarnat. Guru Somasundaram, Chandrakumar, Semmalar Annam, Subathra and Vijay Seyon were seen in supporting roles.
The film features dialogues in Old Tamil, with subtitles in modern Tamil for viewers. Upon its release, it received positive reviews for its story, action sequences, and performances. However, the film was criticised for its budget constraints, which resulted in technical issues in some sequences. Additionally, some Tamil scholars criticised the film for historical inaccuracies and the portrayal of certain characters.
Meanwhile, Sasikumar was last seen in Tourist Family. While his film, Freedom, was scheduled to hit theatres in July, it was postponed and is yet to see the light of day. In the pipeline, he also has Raju Murugan's My Lord, debut director M Guru's family drama, and Evidence at various stages of production.