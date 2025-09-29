Sasikumar joins hands with Yaathisai director Dharani Rasendran for his next

As per a press note, director Dharani said, "We are delighted that actor Sasikumar has agreed to act in our story. In this story set against the backdrop of the British era, he plays an officer with the Indian National Army. The action sequences will be an interesting part of this film. I couldn't imagine anyone other than Sasikumar sir playing this role. Sasikumar has enhanced the character and the film to such an extent with his performance. It was a surprise to us that after the success of Tourist Family, he immediately agreed to the story of this film."