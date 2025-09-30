Monika Shergill: Compared to films, developing a web series is more complex

When discussing their insights on the different markets, especially about the stark differences between the stories developed for the North and South Indian audiences, Monika says that the differences are mostly relegated to the setting and treatment, and never about the emotions. “I wouldn’t say there are core differences in North and South. Storytelling is universal. The style and the treatment might be different. South cinema’s style is distinct compared to Bollywood. Even in the South, Malayalam is different from Tamil and Telugu. While the emotions stay universal, the style has distinct differences,” says Monika, who also points out that the actual differences are between films and web series. “Series is a harder format to land. They’re dense and complex. The characters need to have longer arcs. In films, you get a shorter time, so some characters can stay two-dimensional. A series will never allow you to have two-dimensional characters. Even smaller characters need to have three-dimensional arcs to feed into the subtexts and layers in the story. The series format is new to India, and it is even newer to the South because we started early in Hindi. This is something that is just beginning, but it is an exciting beginning.”